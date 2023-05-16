Tk 50 cash back on bKash payment at over 6,000 pharmacies

bKash, country's largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider, offers BDT 50 instant cash back on payment for purchasing medicines and other medical supplies at more than 6,000 pharmacies across the country.







Customers can enjoy the cash back till June 30, 2023, says a press release.





Under this offer, a customer will get 5%, up to BDT 25 instant cashback in a day and up to BDT 50 during the campaign period. They can avail the offer by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.





To make payment, customer can scan QR code directly at pharmacy by tapping on 'Scan QR' option of bKash app or go to 'Make Payment' icon of home screen and type the merchant number, then complete the transaction with payment amount and bKash PIN.





Not only that, customers can find the nearest merchant locations including pharmacies at anywhere in the country using bKash app's map feature.