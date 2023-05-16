Prime Bank gives computers to JAAGO Fdn, Bidyanondo Fdn As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Prime Bank has donated Computers to JAAGO Foundation and Bidyanondo Foundation for providing basic education to the poor and underprivileged children of the society.





Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Directorand Md. Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank handed over the computers to Salman Khan Yeasin, Head of Corporate Communication, Bidyanondo Foundation and Farah Madiha Binte Zaki, Deputy Manager, JAAGO Foundation respectively at the Bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Among others Ziaur Rahman, Head of Human Resources and A Y M Mostafa, Chief Technology Officer of the Bank were also present on the occasion.