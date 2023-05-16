ACI Fertilizer holds Ratno Field Day ACI Fertilizer has been organized a field day (Result demonstration) of 'Ratno' Fertilizer on Sunday.





Helal Uddin, the farmer he who used his land to demonstrate on Boro Rice at at Krishnanagar, Sunamganj got better yield after use of 'Ratno' fertilizer.





Business Director of ACI Fertilizer Agriculturist Bashir Ahmed as chief guest, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Bikash Kumar Talukdar and Md. Al Amin Hossain were present as special guest guests in the event organized by ACI Fertilizer, says a press release.





Md. Asadur Rahman, Marketing Manager of ACI Fertilizer gave welcome speech andMd. Amir Ali, the owner of locally renowned fertilizer trader of M/S Amir Enterprises presided over the event.





As the market is becoming more competitive, farmers always try to get a solution that will ensure highest yield with cost minimization. As 'Ratno' is a balanced fertilizer it ensures proper nutrient for the soil.

Ratno, NPKS Fertilizer alone fills the deficiency of four essential nutrients of the crop in a balanced manner.









Using one fertilizer instead of four makes transportation and field application easier, resulting in savings in transportation and application costs.





In this case, there is no need to apply other fertilizers like urea, DAP, TSP, MOP and sulfur to the land separately.





Ratno Fertilizer maintain soil quality by reducing the use of excessive or disproportionate amounts of chemical fertilizers.







With the use of Ratno Fertilizer, the plants can receive the most essential nutrients in a balanced manner, the plants grow properly and healthily and the attacks of crop diseases and insects are reduced.





When asked about this, ACI Fertilizer's Business Director, Agriculturist Bashir Ahmed said, ACI Ratno Fertilizer is rich in four essential nutrients for plants, "Balanced fertilizer is made with nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur".







Fertilizers can work quickly and for a long time in the soil due to proper quality control.





ACI Fertilizer's Marketing Manager Md. Asadur Rahman asked about the usage rules of Ratno Fertilizer, he said that in the case of general crops, 50 to 60 kg per bigha (33 cents) or 1.5 to 2 kg per century should be applied in the last cultivation of the land or according to the needs of the crop. . In the case of fruit and other trees, 300 to 500 grams at the time of planting and 1 to 2 kg in mature trees should be sprinkled around the tree twice a year and mixed with the soil.





Md. Helal Uddin, the ideal farmer of the upazila, got 4.5 maunds more paddy per bigha than the conventional method in paddy land using Ratno Fertilizer.





It is to be noted that at this time of the field day, ACI Fertilizer's Assistant Manager, Product Development Agriculturist Jahidul Islam, Zonal Sales Manager Md. Md. Sohal Rana, MSO Md. Zahid Hossain along with field forces, about three hundred farmers of the area were present.