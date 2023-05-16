Padma Bank opens Elephant Road sub-branch

Padma Bank Ltd has officially inaugurated the Elephant Road sub-branch to deliver banking services to the people of this busy area of the capital recently.





It will be operated under the Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue Branch. This is the sixth official sub-branch of Padma Bank, says a press release.





All types of banking services, including opening of bank accounts, cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque book and pay order issue, clearing cheque and pay order deposits, deposit and loan facilities, real-time online banking facilities and utility bill deposits, are available in this Sub-Branch.





Padma Bank's Deputy Managing Director and CBO Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin formally inaugurated the Sub-Branch in Elephant Road on Wednesday.





Thanking the customers, he said Padma Bank has always given importance to the quality of customer services and has been striving for improvement. In continuation of this, the Elephant Road sub-branch has been inaugurated to provide modern services for the bank.





He expressed hope that the Elephant Road sub-branch will be able to make a significant contribution to the expansion and development of business and commerce in the area.





Padma Bank's EVP and Head of Centralized and Integrated Trade Services Division Md. Monir Hossain Head of Corporate Affairs and Brands Shayantani Twisha along with other senior officials of different departments and local dignitaries, social workers, and people of various classes and professions, were also present at the event.







The programme ended with "Dua Mahfil".





Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers through 60 branches and 7 agent banking outlets across the country.