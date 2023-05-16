NRBC Bank reports Q1 2023 results

Video
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:20 PM
Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd recently reported the first quarter (Q1) un-audited financial statements ended on March 31, 2023, says a press release.

According to the unaudited balance sheet which was approved in the last board meeting, held on Sunday, the bank said its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk. 1.02 for January-March, from Tk. 0.80 in the corresponding period.

The private commercial bank's solo basis EPS for three months that ended on March 31, 2023, also rose to Tk. 1.00 as against Tk. 0.70 for the same period of the previous year.

The 164th meeting of the Board of Directors was presided by its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal.  Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Nazim, Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, DMD and CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib attended the meeting.
According to the unaudited balance sheet, at the end of March 31, 2023, the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk. 256865.70 million which was Tk.256390.00 million last year.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank's consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk. 17.78 which was Tk. 16.73 at the end of December 31, 2022.

The consolidated NAV at this year's March was Tk 1410.24 crore which was Tk. 1327.03 crore last year. Solo NAV was around Tk1375.19 crore which was  Tk1293.53 crore as end of December 2022.

The total loans disbursed as on 31 March 2023 is Tk. 137649.40 million which was Tk. 118642.40 million at the same time of last year.

Besides, the deposit collection has increased 17.64 percent and present deposit of the Bank stands at Tk. 158331.10 million, which was Tk. 134546.30 million during the same period of the previous year.

NRBC Bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021. The bank belongs to the "A" category shares.

NRBC Bank operates through 103 branches and 1500 sub-branches, agent points and booths across the country using cutting the edge technology.


