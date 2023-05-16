Video
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023
Business

MBL holds workshop on BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS operation system

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS Operation System' at its training institute recently.

Desk officials from various branches and Uposhakha's of Dhaka area participated at the workshop.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the daylong workshop, says a press release.

In his address Dr. Tapash advised participating officers to fully adhere to the operational process of the central clearing system.

He also emphasized on the importance of error free practice in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officials. Central Clearing Department officials along with faculties of the institute conducted the sessions. 

Md. Almasuddin Ahmed, Head of CCD of the bank was also present at the workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the workshop.



