Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo begins in Dhaka today

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

The 2-day-long 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will begin at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on today (Tuesday).

 "Innovator" is the theme of the Denim expo as Bangladesh Denim Expo addresses Sustainability, safety, showcasing innovative product and chanting the perception of Bangladesh apparel industry, says a press release.

Over 90 Exhibitors are set to attend the event, consisting of both local and international participants.

In this edition exhibitors will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories, positioning the show as a true representation of Bangladesh's denim industry - the largest denim exporter to the EU and USA.

Through a series of product displays, seminar sessions and panel discussions, the Expo will encourage robust interaction among exhibitors and visitors.
4 seminar sessions and 4 panel discussions will be held in this edition of the Expo reflecting its"Innovator"theme.

The Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said: "The underlying concept of the Bangladesh Denim Expo is to fulfill the needs of the international denim community, offering the opportunity to make new contacts with potential buyers, discovering new products and to gain a comprehensive overview of the latest developments available from the Bangladesh denim industry."

Bangladesh Denim Expo will showcase the very latest in sustainably produced, innovative denim product, from Pacific Jeans Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading premium denim manufacturers.

The exclusive, invitation only event will play host to international buyers from established high street chains and middle-tier brands, heads of local sourcing offices for key target customers, international designers and product developers and international and national media.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft