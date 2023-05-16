2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo begins in Dhaka today

The 2-day-long 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will begin at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on today (Tuesday).





"Innovator" is the theme of the Denim expo as Bangladesh Denim Expo addresses Sustainability, safety, showcasing innovative product and chanting the perception of Bangladesh apparel industry, says a press release.





Over 90 Exhibitors are set to attend the event, consisting of both local and international participants.





In this edition exhibitors will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories, positioning the show as a true representation of Bangladesh's denim industry - the largest denim exporter to the EU and USA.





4 seminar sessions and 4 panel discussions will be held in this edition of the Expo reflecting its"Innovator"theme.







The Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said: "The underlying concept of the Bangladesh Denim Expo is to fulfill the needs of the international denim community, offering the opportunity to make new contacts with potential buyers, discovering new products and to gain a comprehensive overview of the latest developments available from the Bangladesh denim industry."





Bangladesh Denim Expo will showcase the very latest in sustainably produced, innovative denim product, from Pacific Jeans Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading premium denim manufacturers.





Through a series of product displays, seminar sessions and panel discussions, the Expo will encourage robust interaction among exhibitors and visitors.The exclusive, invitation only event will play host to international buyers from established high street chains and middle-tier brands, heads of local sourcing offices for key target customers, international designers and product developers and international and national media.