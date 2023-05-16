Reliance Ins’ profit rises by 24.2 pc to Tk 16.72cr in Q1’23

Reliance Insurance Ltd posted a 24.2 percent profit growth to Tk 16.72 crore in the first quarter (January-March) of the current calendar year compared to the same period in 2022, when the profit stood at Tk 13.46 crore, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.





The insurer, thus, reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk 1.59 for January-March of 2023, which was Tk 1.28 in the first quarter of 2022.





The consolidated net operating cash flow per share jumped to Tk 4.23 from Tk 1.28.





The earnings per share and the net operating cash flow per share rose due to an increase in premium income, said the post.





The consolidated net asset value per share slipped to Tk 63.24 on March 31 this year from Tk 64.15 on December 31 last year.