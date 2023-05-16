Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Linde Bangladesh holds AGM and EGM

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Desk

Linde Bangladesh holds AGM and EGM

Linde Bangladesh holds AGM and EGM

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and 50th AGM (Annual General Meeting) of Linde Bangladesh Limited was virtually held recently in the digital platform.

Linde Bangladesh Chairman Moloy Banerjee presided over both meetings and the shareholders approved the Approval of Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Pavan Mysore Vijaykumar retired under Article 81 of the Articles of Association of the Company and was re-elected director as eligible.

Bibhabasu Sengupta retired under Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company and was re-elected director as eligible, says a press release.
The Board of Directors Ms. Rupali H Chowdhury, Mr. Tanjib-Ul Alam and Mr. Pavan Mysore Vijaykumar were present at the meeting.

Bibhabasu Sengupta, Managing Director along with Abu Mohammad Nisar, Company Secretary were also present. A final dividend of 420 percent was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft