Linde Bangladesh holds AGM and EGM The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and 50th AGM (Annual General Meeting) of Linde Bangladesh Limited was virtually held recently in the digital platform.





Linde Bangladesh Chairman Moloy Banerjee presided over both meetings and the shareholders approved the Approval of Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.





Pavan Mysore Vijaykumar retired under Article 81 of the Articles of Association of the Company and was re-elected director as eligible.







Bibhabasu Sengupta retired under Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company and was re-elected director as eligible, says a press release.

The Board of Directors Ms. Rupali H Chowdhury, Mr. Tanjib-Ul Alam and Mr. Pavan Mysore Vijaykumar were present at the meeting.







Bibhabasu Sengupta, Managing Director along with Abu Mohammad Nisar, Company Secretary were also present. A final dividend of 420 percent was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.