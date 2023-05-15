Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
Today's SSC exams postponed

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday gave announcement of postponing the examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams under all educational boards scheduled for Monday due to the potential impacts of Cyclone Mocha.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, gave the announcement of Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, six education boards - Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Jashore, technical and madrasa - gave announcement of postponing the exams due to the impacts of Mocha.

Prof Tapan Kumar said on Sunday, "Today, we have decided to postpone SSC exams of all educational boards as the students will need to take exams of optional subjects and the exams of all education boards take place following a single question."

The new date for the examination will be announced later, he added.


