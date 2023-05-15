Today's SSC exams postponed







Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, gave the announcement of Sunday.



Earlier on Saturday, six education boards - Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Jashore, technical and madrasa - gave announcement of postponing the exams due to the impacts of Mocha.

Prof Tapan Kumar said on Sunday, "Today, we have decided to postpone SSC exams of all educational boards as the students will need to take exams of optional subjects and the exams of all education boards take place following a single question."



The new date for the examination will be announced later, he added.

