Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hindu Womens Rights

Why govt's inaction won't be declared illegal: HC

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its inaction in providing marriage registration facilities, divorce rights, guardianship, and inheritance rights to Hindu women (in accordance with women's rights) should not be declared as illegal.

A bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Mohammad Mahabub ul Islam issued the rule directing the Cabinet Secretary, the secretaries of the ministries of the law and the religious affairs and others concerned to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Earlier, nine human rights organisations including Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and BLAST had filed another writ petition seeking directions on the government to formulate a policy to ensure the legal rights of Hindu women and remove the inconsistencies in the Hindu Marriage Act.

The law discriminates Hindu women in gaining inheritance to property of deceased father in violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed in Articles 27, 28(1) (2), 31 and 42 read with Articles 26 and 7 of the Constitution of the Republic, lawyers opined.

Right groups and some Hindu scholars and organisations are campaigning for Hindu law reforms while the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a coalition of some Hindu platforms, opposes the progressive move.

In December 2021, the High Court Division in a written verdict ruled that Hindu widows are entitled to inherit the property of their deceased husbands.

The brief verdict, released on September 16, 2021, also ruled that even the living wife of a son who had died when his father was alive, is entitled to inherit her father-in-law's property which was enjoyed by the deceased son.

An online bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury delivered the verdict verbally on September 2, 2020.

The bench delivered the verdict, upholding a Khulna joint district and sessions judge court decision which in 2004 allowed Hindu widow, Gouri Das to inherit the property of her husband,  Avimanyu who had died in 1958.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Multipolar world feasible if only Asia is multipolar, says Jaishankar
Turkish polls close with Erdogan's fate hanging in balance
Today's SSC exams postponed
Why govt's inaction won't be declared illegal: HC
President Shahabuddin visits home town today
AL to expel Jahangir Alam
BD, Vietnam agree to explore FTA
Budget session starts May 31


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft