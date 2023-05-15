Why govt's inaction won't be declared illegal: HC







A bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Mohammad Mahabub ul Islam issued the rule directing the Cabinet Secretary, the secretaries of the ministries of the law and the religious affairs and others concerned to reply to the rule within four weeks.



Earlier, nine human rights organisations including Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and BLAST had filed another writ petition seeking directions on the government to formulate a policy to ensure the legal rights of Hindu women and remove the inconsistencies in the Hindu Marriage Act.

The law discriminates Hindu women in gaining inheritance to property of deceased father in violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed in Articles 27, 28(1) (2), 31 and 42 read with Articles 26 and 7 of the Constitution of the Republic, lawyers opined.



Right groups and some Hindu scholars and organisations are campaigning for Hindu law reforms while the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a coalition of some Hindu platforms, opposes the progressive move.



In December 2021, the High Court Division in a written verdict ruled that Hindu widows are entitled to inherit the property of their deceased husbands.



The brief verdict, released on September 16, 2021, also ruled that even the living wife of a son who had died when his father was alive, is entitled to inherit her father-in-law's property which was enjoyed by the deceased son.



An online bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury delivered the verdict verbally on September 2, 2020.



The bench delivered the verdict, upholding a Khulna joint district and sessions judge court decision which in 2004 allowed Hindu widow, Gouri Das to inherit the property of her husband, Avimanyu who had died in 1958.

