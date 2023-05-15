

President Shahabuddin visits home town today



According to a letter issued by the President's Office on Friday signed by Nabirul Islam, Protocol Officer of the President, he will start his journey for Pabna by helicopter from Tejgaon Helipad in Dhaka at 11:10am on Monday. He will arrive at Pabna Circuit House at 11:50am and receive a guard of honour.



He will visit his parent's graves at the Arifpur Graveyard in Pabna. At 1:35pm, the President will inaugurate the name plaque of the Pabna Zilla Parishad Bangabandhu Chattar and lay a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu. He will then visit the graves of the members of Square family at Baganbari Cemetery at 2:00pm.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate Square's Lifescience Plant at BICIC Shilpa Nagar at 10:00am. He will exchange views with journalists at Pabna Press Club at 11:00am and at 3:00pm will attend a civic reception at Govt Edward College ground in Pabna.



The President will visit Pabna Diabetic Association office at 11:00am on Wednesday. At 4:00pm he will inaugurate Bangabandhu Corner and Bangabandhu Mural at Pabna District and Sessions Judge Court. He will then interact with lawyers and the President will visit Bir Muktijodha Shahabuddin Chuppu Amusement Park at 5:00pm.



He will leave Pabna for Dhaka at 11:30am on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the people of Pabna are taking preparations to accord the President a civic reception during his four-day visit to Pabna. A civic committee was formed to give a rousing reception to President Md Shahabuddin.



Maasranga Television Managing Director and ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury Pintu convened the committee. Former president of Pabna Press Club Prof Shivjit Nag and journalist Abdul Matin Khan have been made joint conveners.



Freedom Fighter Baby Islam will preside over the reception and Pabna Sadar Constituency Member of Parliament Ghulam Farooq Prince will conduct the reception. Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, along with all members of parliament of Pabna, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Municipal Mayor, Upazila Parishad Chairman and distinguished persons will attend the event.



PABNA, May 13: President Shahabuddin is coming to his own district Pabna on May 15 on a four-day visit. It will be his first visit after assuming office of the President of the Republic.According to a letter issued by the President's Office on Friday signed by Nabirul Islam, Protocol Officer of the President, he will start his journey for Pabna by helicopter from Tejgaon Helipad in Dhaka at 11:10am on Monday. He will arrive at Pabna Circuit House at 11:50am and receive a guard of honour.He will visit his parent's graves at the Arifpur Graveyard in Pabna. At 1:35pm, the President will inaugurate the name plaque of the Pabna Zilla Parishad Bangabandhu Chattar and lay a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu. He will then visit the graves of the members of Square family at Baganbari Cemetery at 2:00pm.On Tuesday, he will inaugurate Square's Lifescience Plant at BICIC Shilpa Nagar at 10:00am. He will exchange views with journalists at Pabna Press Club at 11:00am and at 3:00pm will attend a civic reception at Govt Edward College ground in Pabna.The President will visit Pabna Diabetic Association office at 11:00am on Wednesday. At 4:00pm he will inaugurate Bangabandhu Corner and Bangabandhu Mural at Pabna District and Sessions Judge Court. He will then interact with lawyers and the President will visit Bir Muktijodha Shahabuddin Chuppu Amusement Park at 5:00pm.He will leave Pabna for Dhaka at 11:30am on Thursday.Meanwhile, the people of Pabna are taking preparations to accord the President a civic reception during his four-day visit to Pabna. A civic committee was formed to give a rousing reception to President Md Shahabuddin.Maasranga Television Managing Director and ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury Pintu convened the committee. Former president of Pabna Press Club Prof Shivjit Nag and journalist Abdul Matin Khan have been made joint conveners.Freedom Fighter Baby Islam will preside over the reception and Pabna Sadar Constituency Member of Parliament Ghulam Farooq Prince will conduct the reception. Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, along with all members of parliament of Pabna, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Municipal Mayor, Upazila Parishad Chairman and distinguished persons will attend the event.