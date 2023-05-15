Video
AL to expel Jahangir Alam

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday decided not to allow  Gazipur AL leader Jahangir Alam to return to the party fold again for defying party decision four months after  returning to the party flouting his pledge that he would follow party discipline.

The decision was unanimously taken at a meeting of central committee secretaries held at the party President's Dhanmondi political office chaired by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The meeting decided to expel Jahangir Alam and recommended to party President Sheikh Hasina to take the final decision, said AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

AL will take stern disciplinary action against Jahangir, said AL Dhaka division's Organising Secretary Mirza Azam.

At a meeting of party leaders and workers in Gazipur on May 4, Mirza Azam said, "Sheikh Hasina once again pardoned Jahangir Alam though he  broke party discipline as he had sought to be forgiven in an application pledging that he will not do anything against party discipline again."

"Forgetting his pledge , he became a rebel candidate in Gazipur, he must be punished," he added.

AL President Sheikh Hasina was abroad at that time. She has already returned home. That is why AL wants to take a decision about Jahangir.

Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "Jahangir has been pardoned conditionally. He said that he will never go beyond the decision of the party and will not break the discipline. But he is working against  party decision."

"At today's meeting, we agreed to punish Jahangir giving him no opportunity to apologise," he added.
He said, "We cannot take the decision, we can only  recommend to the Awami League president and the central executive body, that's what we did."

The meeting discussed coming elections in five cities, in particular, the Gazipur City polls, said AL sources.

Party leaders said that earlier Jahangir Alam was  expelled for insulting the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War but his expulsion order was withdrawn after he sought apologies.

However, now he again disobeyed the party decision and became a rebel candidate. Not only him, but also his mother is contesting as a Mayor candidate and Jahangir is campaigning for his mother after his nomination was cancelled.

The recommendation signed by AL secretaries will be placed before the AL President Sheikh Hasina, to take action against Jahangir, said the leaders who attended the meeting.
 
Party insiders said, Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim raised the issue in the meeting.

AL leaders were instructed to campaign for party's Mayor candidate together.


