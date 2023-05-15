Budget session starts May 31







The fifth and last budget session of this 11th Jatiya Sangsad will start at 5:00pm on May 31, according to a press release of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat issued on Sunday.



Earlier, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal gave hints that the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2023-24, which would be last budget for this incumbent government, will be placed in the Sangsad on June 1 this year and he will present the national budget.

The budget for the FY 2023-24 will be around Tk 7.5 lakh crore, the highest-ever budget of the country.



The National Economic Council (NEC) announced the new annual development programme of Tk 2.74 lakh crore for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting held on May 11.



Awami League formed the government winning the December 30 national election in 2018.



The budget session will also be the 23rd session of the 11th parliament.



This year, the budget will be presented earlier than the previous occasions because of the Eid-ul-Azha.



The last session of parliament which was a special session to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad was prorogued on April 10 having five sittings.



