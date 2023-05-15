Video
BD, Nepal talk pvt sector help in energy, power sector today

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Shahnaj Begum

Bangladesh and Nepal will sit today at Payra in Patuakhali to discuss the way forward to enhance private sector's cooperation in energy and power sector for mutual benefit.

"We have enormous potentials of hydropower, our IPPAN, Independent power producers' Association are eager to form joint venture companies with the vibrant private sectors of Bangladesh, we are ready to provide all sorts of facilities and welcome the Bangladesh's key players in Nepal," Foreign Minister of Nepal NP Saud told the Daily Observer on Saturday night at the Embassy of Nepal.

"We are preparing to hold two meetings with the Nepalese side, a Joint Working Group and Joint Steering Committee meetings to explore trilateral cooperation with India," Bangladesh Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman said.

Bangladesh Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman and Secretary Ministry of Energy, Water resources and Irrigation of Nepal were leading their sides during the meeting.

"One of the items on the agenda of these meetings is how to take India on board to use existing transmission lines and a dedicated transmission line through the Indian territory to enable electricity trade between the two countries," said the Nepal Foreign Minister.

"As India has started a green grids initiative-One Sun One World One Grid-to introduce a transnational electricity grid that supplies power and has a neighbourhood first policy, forging connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh will help India's own initiative," he said without elaborating.

According to sources in Power Division, members of IPPAN will discuss some business related issues with the Power division officials and local business people.

"Among the other issues, we will discuss is the sale of Nepal's 40 MW-50 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the existing transmission line in India," the official said.

The discussions will also include the development of the 683 MW Sunkoshi 3 hydropower projects which the two countries had agreed to develop through a joint venture investment during the fourth meeting of the working group and a joint steering committee in late August.

"We have not yet consulted with Bangladesh about the possible involvement of India in this project. But that will ease transmission of power to Bangladesh," an official added.

"The meeting will also discuss the signing of a proposed agreement to import 500 megawatts of hydroelectricity from Nepal by Indian company GMR to Bangladesh through India, tripartite investments of Bangladesh, India and Nepal in hydroelectricity project in Nepal and also the importing of electricity from the project to Bangladesh," Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell told the Daily Observer on Sunday.


