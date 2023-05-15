

Mocha twists Teknaf, St Martin's



It said maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 195 kph rising to 215 kph in gusts squalls.



"Coastline of Teknaf and the offshore island of Saint Martin's have been hit by the Mocha. But with the grace of Almighty, there was no casualty in Cox's Bazar district," Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shahin Imran told the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.

According to meteorological department the "eye" or the centre point of Mocha made its landfall in south-eastern coastline ahead of the speculated timeline, making its way through the Naf River that divided Bangladesh and Myanmar.



"Kutcha houses numbering around 12,000 have been damaged in St Martin's and Teknaf areas," DC said.

It was also reported that two people were killed when a tree fell on them at St Martin's Island. Their identities were not immediately known.



Over 2.5 lakh people took shelter in Cyclone centres went home at night, he added.



He said that there was no casualty in Chattogram during the cyclonic storm.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions that may trigger landslides in five districts.



Due to very heavy rainfall landslides may occur in the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarbans, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram, it said.



Due to prediction of the Met office, the Chattogram district administration have evacuated over 500 families from the hill side slum of Matijharna and Batali hill areas on Saturday and Sunday, Fakhruzzaman said.



He also confirmed that the eviction programme would continue during the rainy season.



The eviction team also slashed the supply of electricity and water to the houses during heavy rain to avert any possible loss of lives from landslides from Motizorna and Battali hill areas. Two Assistant Commissioners led by executive magistrate Tohidul Islam conducted the eviction drive in the slopes of three different risky hills in the city around 10:00am. Two shelter centers were opened in different areas of the city in this regard.



The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, and representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and Power departments started the drive around 10:00am, Touhidul Islam said.



Touhidul Islam, after the eviction drive, told the journalists that despite several notices served from the district administration, the families were still living in the hills in a very dangerous state.



The authorities would gradually evict all the families living in different risky hills in the city, he added.



Over 6,558 families have been still living in 26 hills of the port city, Chattogram illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong private ownership.



The Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner in a meeting held on April 3 last decided to evict all illegal occupants before the rainy season. The meeting further decided to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those hills.



Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living illegally and at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.



Meanwhile, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has withdrawn its own alert-4 after the met office asked the maritime ports Chattogram to lower the local cautionary signal to No 3.



Besides, vessels went outer anchorage have been asked to take berth in jetties.



Mohammad Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority told the Daily Observer, all operational activities of the port resumed in the night with the withdrawal of Great danger signal number 8.



