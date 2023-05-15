Video
RDRF elects new body, Sumon prez, Apel secy

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Tamjidul Islam Sumon, senior correspondent of NTV has been elected as the President and Apel Shahriar, senior reporter of RTV, as the General Secretary of Rangpur Divisional Reporters' Forum (RDRF).

RDRF is the forum of reporters from Rangpur region working for media outlets of Dhaka.

At a meeting of the RDRF held in a city hotel on Saturday, chaired by its senior member Shafiqul Karim Sabu, the new committee was elected.

Sabu announced the 17-member new committee and a seven-member advisory committee for two years.

Rokon Uzzaman and Zahida Parvez Sanda were elected as vice presidents, Akteruzzaman Roki and Shakil Abdullah as joint secretaries, Nur-e Azmain Ziko as Finance Secretary, Uzzal Hossain Jishan as Organising Secretary, Allama Iqbal Anik as Publicity and Publication Secretary, Faruk Alam as ICT, Cultural and Law Secretary, Ruhul Amin as Social Welfare Secretary, Tahsina Jessy as Women Affairs Secretary and Jasimuddin Mahir as Office Secretary.



