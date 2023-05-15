|
RDRF elects new body, Sumon prez, Apel secy
Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 45
|
Tamjidul Islam Sumon, senior correspondent of NTV has been elected as the President and Apel Shahriar, senior reporter of RTV, as the General Secretary of Rangpur Divisional Reporters' Forum (RDRF).
RDRF is the forum of reporters from Rangpur region working for media outlets of Dhaka.
At a meeting of the RDRF held in a city hotel on Saturday, chaired by its senior member Shafiqul Karim Sabu, the new committee was elected.
Sabu announced the 17-member new committee and a seven-member advisory committee for two years.