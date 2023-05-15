It’s govt’s far-reaching political conspiracy, says Fakhrul about fresh case against Zia







"A complete omnipresent lie was brought to the fore again after 48 years. It's totally intentional.



The only purpose behind it is to mislead people when they (people) have started taking to the streets to restore their democratic rights," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said the case was filed also to confuse people as there is a strong national and international pressure on the government to hold the next election under an impartial government."



"An attempt is being made to mislead the nation by raising such a falsehood and a 48-year-old issue.



They (govt) have a far-reaching political conspiracy behind this. This is part of their plot," he observed.



Earlier on Thursday, Col Khondkar Nazmul Huda Bir Bikram's daughter Naheed Izaher Khan filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka over the killing of her father on November 7, 1975. UNB



