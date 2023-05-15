Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

It’s govt’s far-reaching political conspiracy, says Fakhrul about fresh case against Zia

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the filing of a case involving Ziaur Rahman in the killing of three freedom fighter army officers, including Col Khondkar Nazmul Huda Bir Bikram, in November, 1975 is part of a "far-reaching political conspiracy of the government".

"A complete omnipresent lie was brought to the fore again after 48 years. It's totally intentional.

 The only purpose behind it is to mislead people when they (people) have started taking to the streets to restore their democratic rights," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said the case was filed also to confuse people as there is a strong national and international pressure on the government to hold the next election under an impartial government."

"An attempt is being made to mislead the nation by raising such a falsehood and a 48-year-old issue.

 They (govt) have a far-reaching political conspiracy behind this. This is part of their plot," he observed.

Earlier on Thursday, Col Khondkar Nazmul Huda Bir Bikram's daughter Naheed Izaher Khan filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka over the killing of her father on November 7, 1975.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RDRF elects new body, Sumon prez, Apel secy
It’s govt’s far-reaching political conspiracy, says Fakhrul about fresh case against Zia
Quader for resisting BNP's evil-tactics unitedly
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed until July 10
BD number one place to engage 3 big powers and play a bridging role: Prof Kanti Bajpai
135 stranded in Sudan due in Dhaka today
Law enforcers working to ensure peacefulcelebration of all religious festivals : IGP
Indian police hand over Monir’s body to Sherpur police


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft