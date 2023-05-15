Video
Quader for resisting BNP's evil-tactics unitedly

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday called for resisting the evil tactics of BNP with the participation of all people in the country.

"Awami League is not like a dewdrop on the leave of arum at dawn. BNP men are threatening that they will not let elections to be held but all their conspiracies will be resisted with the support of people of the country," he said.

The minister said these at a meeting with the party's secretaries at the political office of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Dhanmondi here.

Regarding BNP's movement, the AL general secretary said BNP thinks that they and their allies will create a storm of movement and the government will fall in that storm.

"But the reality is that BNP has no ability to create a storm and that is why they are trying to cover up their incompetence by talking big," he said.

The veteran AL leader said anywhere in the world, mass movements have never been successful without the involvement of people.    BSS


