Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent


Rangamati, May 14: A man was reportedly shot to death by some miscreants at Sadar upazila of Rangamati district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Naraichari area under Sapchari union of the upazila at around 8:45 am.
The deceased was identified as Rupanta Chakma alias Leja, 47, son of Lakshmi Chandra Chakma, hailed from Shimultali village of Ward No-1 under Merung union of Dighinala upazila in Khagrachhari district. He was a member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).

Shantu Larma, another worker of the party, said in a press release, signed by Publicity and Publications Secretary Niran Chakma, that a group of Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) open fired on Rupanta when he went out for the organization's work, leaving him dead on the spot. "We want immediate justice regarding the killing," the press release said.

Rangamati Kotwali Police Station Officer-In-Charge Ariful Amin said being informed, additional police were sent to the spot and legal procedures would be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flooding in Somalia displaces 200,000 people: Official
UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati
Centres opened to raise adolescents’ health awareness
Writ seeks inquiry against BFF president, others
Ex-CRAB Gen Secy Mahmud no more
Power situation likely to get better soon: Nasrul
Army Chief leaves for USA to attend LANPAC Conference
Ex-DIG Mizan pleads not guilty


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft