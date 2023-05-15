UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati





Rangamati, May 14: A man was reportedly shot to death by some miscreants at Sadar upazila of Rangamati district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place at Naraichari area under Sapchari union of the upazila at around 8:45 am.





Shantu Larma, another worker of the party, said in a press release, signed by Publicity and Publications Secretary Niran Chakma, that a group of Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) open fired on Rupanta when he went out for the organization's work, leaving him dead on the spot. "We want immediate justice regarding the killing," the press release said.



Rangamati Kotwali Police Station Officer-In-Charge Ariful Amin said being informed, additional police were sent to the spot and legal procedures would be taken in this regard.

