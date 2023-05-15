Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
Centres opened to raise adolescents’ health awareness

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

'From ten to nineteen, we are with you', on this slogan the government has set up at least one youth friendly health service centre  in each upazila of the country to raise awareness about health issues among adolescents.

For the success of these  health centres in  developing health services for adolescents, five- member groups led by journalists and members of youth forums recently organised 'LightHouse' an NGO in Gazipur City, Dakkhin Khan, Dhirashram, Rabeya Anwar Nagar Matrisadan.

Light House project manager Papia Rahman said that the urban  health centres were opened to provide health services to poor women and children and the adolescent friendly health service centres were opened to provide counseling on adolescence and puberty issues.

"We hold adolescent health education sessions twice a month. And, on an average, 15 to 20 teenagers  receive counseling," she added.

Medical Officer Dr Irene Haque said, "The officers and volunteers of Light House campaign to send teenagers from different villages to our service centre. We also distribute leaflets suitable for  teenagers to raise awareness among teenagers and parents about the negative effects of child marriage, changes that occur during puberty, menstrual hygiene, balanced and nutritious food during adolescence and the responsibility of parents in promoting good health of teenagers'."

Councilor of Adolescent Friendly Health Service Centre, Yasmin said, "Our Adolescent Health Service Centre's sewing machine and harmonium were lying unused due to lack of trainers. Teenagers can easily share their personal problems at  awareness sessions to end child marriage. In particular, through family planning assistants, awareness meetings are held to prevent child marriage in every neighborhood."

Light House, a national NGO, since its inception, has been active in preventing HIV, HD and STI, poverty alleviation, providing legal aid, raising awareness about good governance, education, health and family planning, disaster management, anti-trafficking awareness among the poor, tribal and at-risk populations of the country.

A project called "Sukhi Jiban" on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health, funded by USAID and managed by Pathfinder International, with  cooperation and approval of the Directorate of Family Planning in Dhaka South and North City Corporations and Gazipur City Corporation and five thanas or upazilas in Gazipur district, to raise sexual and reproductive health awareness  among the adolescents and young women interested in the issues.


