Writ seeks inquiry against BFF president, others







The petitioner, Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, later told reporters that a bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hyat was likely to hear the petition today.



The petitioner sought investigation into the alleged corruption and a rule directing the government to explain why its inaction in taking legal action against the Bangladesh Football Federation president, senior vice president, former general secretary and other officials regarding their alleged corruption and embezzlement should not be declared as illegal.

On April 14, International Association of Football Federation (FIFA) the regulatory body of world football, imposed a two-year ban and a financial penalty of Tk 12 lakh on BFF ex-general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for forging documents.



On May 2, Sumon filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) requesting it to launch an inquiry against the officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation over their alleged involvement in fund embezzlement.



But as the ACC took no interest in the issues, Sumon filed the writ petition.



