Former general secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) Azhar Mahmud passed away on Sunday.Azhar, who was also editor of Campus Live 24.Com, breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital, in which he was undergoing treatment suffering from liver disease, at about 3:00pm.The body of the journalist was taken to his residence at Shahinbagh in Tejgaon from where it was taken to the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) premises at Segunbagicha where his Namaj-e-Janaza was held.