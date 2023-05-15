Video
Power situation likely to get better soon: Nasrul

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday that it will take some days to ease the ongoing power and gas crisis across the country.

"The gas and power supply situation may improve within the next two days, but we cannot say that it will be normal by this time, it needs at least two weeks," the State Minister said while briefing the reporters at his secretariat office on Sunday on the cyclone affects situation in energy supply from Moheshkhali LNG terminal and the gas scarcity and ongoing loadshedding across the country.

"As a precaution of Cyclone Mocha, we suspended gas supply from our two floating LNG terminal at 11:00pm on Friday and took the floating regasification facilities to the deep sea. Now we need to ready the FSRU facilities first, however it will take 12 days to inject regasified LNG there," he said.

He thanked the Almighty, as the cyclone did not do any significant damage.

You know that the country is experiencing huge and frequent load shedding due to electricity production fall, due to gas shortages that occurred due to gas supply suspension from the floating LNG terminal hits the electricity production drastically, the State Minister told the reporters.

According to the distributing agencies data there was a 2,000 MW of loadshedding on Saturday. It was almost same on Sunday, official said.

However, the State Minister has said that before the supply suspension, around 650 million cubic feet of gas from the LNG terminals was added to the national grid that transmitted 2750 mmcf of gas on Thursday.

"We were compelled bound to shut the power stations fully or partially in Chattogram, Cumilla and Dhaka that triggered massive load-shedding across the country," Nasrul added.

The State Minister regretted for the temporary inconvenience.



