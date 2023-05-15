Army Chief leaves for USA to attend LANPAC Conference







During his visit, the army chief will participate in The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Conference to be held in Hawaii State from May 16-18, says a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).



The aim of the conference is to create an environment of mutual trust, develop professional relations and strengthen regional security arrangements by improving relations between land forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to participating in the conference, the army chief will participate in bilateral meetings with army chiefs and other high-ranking military officials from different countries and discuss various issues of mutual cooperation. UNB



