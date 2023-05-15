Ex-DIG Mizan pleads not guilty







On Sunday the trial court judge read out the allegations from the statements of 27 prosecution witnesses against him in the case. The accused DIG Mizan gave the above reply when he was asked by the after Judge.



DIG Mizan's nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector of police, and his brother Mahbubur Rahman, now on bail, also claimed themselves innocent and sought justices in their self defence statements.

Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna has been absconding since the case was filed against her.



After recording the self defence statement, Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka fixed May 24 for arguments from the prosecution side in the case. On October 20 of 2020, the judge framed charges against Mizan and the three others in the case.



On January 30 of 2020, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Monjur Morshed, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the four.



On June 24 of 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizan and three others on charges of amassing over Tk 3 crore beyond known sources of income.



On February 23 last year, Mizan was given three years' imprisonment for giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe to an ACC official.



