Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:52 PM
Onion Price Hike

Onion import may be permitted soon: Agri Secy

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Considering the indiscriminate price hike of onion in the market, the government is likely to issue permit of importing onion from different countries to meet up the demand of the people and control its price.

At a meeting held in the Ministry conference room, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter on Sunday said that onion import was suspended considering the interest of country's farmers. This year, some 34 lakh metric tonnes of onion was produced locally. Of the onion, some 18.30 lakh tons are still in the stock.

"There is no reason of increasing price of onion in the country now. But, the price is increasing indiscriminately. The Ministry is monitoring overall situation. If the increasing trend continues, the government is likely to issue permit of importing onion from abroad to meet up the demand of the people and control its price," Wahida said while chairing the meeting held to find out the reasons of onion price hike and the government's course of action needed to control the price hike.

Among others, ministry's Additional Secretary Rabindrashree Barua, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Director General Badal Chandra Bishwas, Department of Agriculture Marketing DG Masud Karim and high officials concerned of different ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

In its statement, DAE informed that onion production in the country increased in last two years. This year, around 34 lakh tons of onion was grown locally. But, around 30 to 35 per cent of onion damages every year during preservation. But, Bangladesh's local demand of onion is around 26 to 28 lakh tons.

The meeting was also informed that production cost of per kg onion is around Tk 28 to 30. In the fiscal of 2021-22, Bangladesh has imported huge amount of onion to control the market price. The market was kept open for importing round the year. The farmers got lower price that year. In this situation, the Agriculture Ministry kept importing the onion restricted. It would be open again, if needed.


