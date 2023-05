Saint Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said around 7000 people of the island took refuge at cyclone centers.



Apart from three cyclone centers, 37 hotels, resorts and multi-storied buildings have been used as shelters in the district, he said. �BSS COX'S BAZAR, May 14: People started returning home from cyclone centers since afternoon as the wind speed of the cyclonic storm Mocha has slowed in the coastal areas.Saint Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said around 7000 people of the island took refuge at cyclone centers.Apart from three cyclone centers, 37 hotels, resorts and multi-storied buildings have been used as shelters in the district, he said. �BSS