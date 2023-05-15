Govt takes up masterplan to prevent river pollution in Dhaka: LGRD Minister







"We must take coordinated efforts to prevent pollution of resources like water and air," he said while speaking at a programme on 'Master plan on Meghna River' at a hotel in the city on Sunday.



He also urged the development partners to play a more active role in overcoming the damage caused by climate change.

Tajul also urged all to be more cautious to protect the resources like water from pollution. UNB



In an effort to prevent water pollution and to free the river banks from encroachment, the government has taken up a masterplan to prevent water pollution of six rivers in Dhaka and its adjacent areas, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam."We must take coordinated efforts to prevent pollution of resources like water and air," he said while speaking at a programme on 'Master plan on Meghna River' at a hotel in the city on Sunday.He also urged the development partners to play a more active role in overcoming the damage caused by climate change.Tajul also urged all to be more cautious to protect the resources like water from pollution. UNB