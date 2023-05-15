‘Govt prepares to conserve endangered plant species’







This red list will play an important role in achieving our Sustainable Development Goals and in formulating national policies for the protection of endangered plant species, he said adding that it will also help in reporting in Convention on Biological Diversity and CITES.



The Environment Minister said these while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'Final Dissemination Workshop on National Red List of Plants' organized at the Forest Department on Sunday.

He said according to the results of the Red List Assessment, out of 1000 plant species, 08 are primarily extinct, 5 are critically endangered, 127 are endangered, 262 are vulnerable, 69 are near threatened 271 are of least concern and 258 plant species have been identified as data deficient. �BSS



