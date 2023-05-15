Video
City News

DMP arrests 50 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 50 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of May 13 to 6:00 am on Sunday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,805 pieces of the contraband Yaba tablets, 100 grams and 52 purias (small packets) of heroin, 110.650 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 320 bottles of phensidyle syrup and 10 litres of locally-made liquor from their possession, the release added.    BSS


