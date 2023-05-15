Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
Ctg district admin evicts over 100 families from hill slopes

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

CHATTOGRAM, May 14: The Chattogram District Administration in the backdrop of heavy shower on Sunday started eviction of the residents over 100 unauthorized makeshift houses from the hillocks of nine risky hills here on Sunday.  

The eviction team also slashed the supply of electricity and water to the houses during heavy rain to avert any possible loss of lives from landslides from Motizorna and Battali hill areas.

Two Assistant Commissioners led by executive magistrate Tohidul Islam conducted the eviction drive in the slopes of three different risky hills in the city around 10 am. Two shelter centers were opened in different areas of the city in this regard.

The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, and representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and Power departments started the drive around 10 am, Touhidul Islam said.

The district administration came up with the move in order to avert possible loss of lives from landslides in the monsoon as the soil on the hills become softer and may trigger a landslide, posing threat to the lives of the poor people dwelling on those risky hills pockets during the rainy season.

Touhidul Islam, after the eviction drive, told the journalists that despite several notices served from the district administration, the families were still living in the hills in a very dangerous state.

The authorities would gradually evict all the families living in different risky hills in the city, he added.     BSS


