Int’l Mother’s Day observed







Founded in the first decade of 1900 by American woman activist Anna Jarvis, the day was inspired by the notion that "Mother is the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world."



In order to recognize the sacrifices mothers make for their children when her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis passed away in 1905, Anna Jarvis conceptualized Mother's Day.

She coordinated the first recognized Mother's Day event in Grafton, West Virginia, in May 1908, at a Methodist church. Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day in the United States. UNB



Mothers and their children are celebrating "International Mother's Day 2023" on Sunday by showing each other love and affection in Bangladesh as well as other parts of the world.Founded in the first decade of 1900 by American woman activist Anna Jarvis, the day was inspired by the notion that "Mother is the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world."In order to recognize the sacrifices mothers make for their children when her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis passed away in 1905, Anna Jarvis conceptualized Mother's Day.She coordinated the first recognized Mother's Day event in Grafton, West Virginia, in May 1908, at a Methodist church. Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day in the United States. UNB