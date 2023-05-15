Cyclone Mocha: Academic activities at Khulna University, Agricultural University suspended







The universities' (Khulna University and Khulna Agricultural University) Registrars Prof Khan Golam Kuddus and Dr Khandaker Majharul Anowar respectively confirmed the suspension of the academic activities. UNB The authorities of Khulna University and Khulna Agricultural University suspended all academic activities including exams for Sunday, in line with a notice of the Education Ministry, due to the effect of the cyclonic storm Mocha which is likely to hit the Bangladesh coast between 9:00am to 3:00pm.However, official works of both universities will remain as usual, said two separate media releases issued on Saturday night.The universities' (Khulna University and Khulna Agricultural University) Registrars Prof Khan Golam Kuddus and Dr Khandaker Majharul Anowar respectively confirmed the suspension of the academic activities. UNB