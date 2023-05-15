|
Woman burnt to death in Ctg
|
CHATTOGRAM, May 14: A mentally challenged woman was burned to death as a house caught fire in Chandgaon police station area of Chattogram on Sunday.
The deceased woman was identified as Hasina Begum Tunu, 55. Chandgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Asim said the fire broke out in Ek Kilometer area at noon that left Hasina injured.
Later, she was rescued and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Four fire fighting units and local people brought the blaze under control. The fire burned down some house in the area. UNB