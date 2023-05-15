Video
It is high time to save electricity

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Electricity is one of the drivers of overall economic development of a country. Bangladesh is still lagging far behind other countries in terms of power generation and management.

Due to the recent Russia-Ukraine war, like many other countries, Bangladesh is facing a power crisis. Oil and gas-based power generation is now in dire straits. Due to reduced production, there is load shedding at various times across the country. The problem is worsening by the day. All classes of people are victims of it. So, Office-Court period has been reduced.

 It is time to increase everyone's awareness on saving electricity. Remember, electricity is not a commodity to be stored. It is an ongoing system. It has to be produced against demand. So load shedding is essential when production is low. We cannot keep the lights, fans or AC running unnecessarily. People should be aware of using electricity. Above all, our government should take the necessary actions to solve this problem immediately.

Md Syful Mia
Student, University of Chittagong



