Mighty Mocha makes its marks







Assessed by its geographical location, wind speed and storm surge, cyclone Mocha is feared to be as strong as Sidr that claimed nearly 4'000 lives in 2007. However, the dichotomy between the two is that Sidr was a post-monsoon cyclone while Mocha is a pre-monsoon one.



Though the loss of lives and destruction to properties have yet to be known, we believe the damage from such strong cyclone could be far less than what is feared as adequate and timely preps have been undertaken as per instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been personally monitoring the situation.

The hardest hit areas are said to be Saint Martin's and Teknaf. Other regions to face the fury are parts of Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Manpura island and Charfashion. Our neighboring country, Myanmar, is struck with its full severity.



With a storm surge of over 12 feet Saint Martin's may temporarily go under water because of the impact of cyclone Mocha. Met office forecasts that in the absence of any major building structures that could have safeguard the island from being attacked squarely by the Mocha, St Martin's would be inundated for quite sometimes.



As part of the government evacuation efforts, around 10, 000 tourists and some local residents were relocated to safe places from Saint Martin's. Nevertheless, there are still a significant number of inhabitants staying in the island with the hope of protecting their properties mainly livestock.



What would happen to those stranded people in Saint Martin's? How would they be safe during and in the aftermath of the cyclone Mocha?



Another concern is that cyclone Mocha would make heavy landfall in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf where many refugee camps for the Rohingyas are located. Some of these refugee camps are likely to be flooded as predicted by the forecasters.



According to estimates by the Background the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) that has been operational in Bangladesh under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT), nearly 60,000 people in 20 upazilas under four districts have been at high risk by the cyclone Mocha. There are also nearly 8 lakh mud-built houses which are likely to be damaged.



The government has already moved over 1.2 million people from different places to the cyclone shelter centers. But there were reports of inadequate water and food supplies in these centers suggesting lapses and loopholes in preparedness for the great disaster. We urge the authorities concerned to send foodstuffs, life-saving medicines and other essential products to the shelter centers on an emergency basis in the aftermath of the cyclone Mocha.



With full fury and ferocity, the severe cyclone Mocha has finally raked some coastal belts of Bangladesh with a maximum wind speed of 215 kmph, leaving a trail of devastation.Assessed by its geographical location, wind speed and storm surge, cyclone Mocha is feared to be as strong as Sidr that claimed nearly 4'000 lives in 2007. However, the dichotomy between the two is that Sidr was a post-monsoon cyclone while Mocha is a pre-monsoon one.Though the loss of lives and destruction to properties have yet to be known, we believe the damage from such strong cyclone could be far less than what is feared as adequate and timely preps have been undertaken as per instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been personally monitoring the situation.The hardest hit areas are said to be Saint Martin's and Teknaf. Other regions to face the fury are parts of Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Manpura island and Charfashion. Our neighboring country, Myanmar, is struck with its full severity.With a storm surge of over 12 feet Saint Martin's may temporarily go under water because of the impact of cyclone Mocha. Met office forecasts that in the absence of any major building structures that could have safeguard the island from being attacked squarely by the Mocha, St Martin's would be inundated for quite sometimes.As part of the government evacuation efforts, around 10, 000 tourists and some local residents were relocated to safe places from Saint Martin's. Nevertheless, there are still a significant number of inhabitants staying in the island with the hope of protecting their properties mainly livestock.What would happen to those stranded people in Saint Martin's? How would they be safe during and in the aftermath of the cyclone Mocha?Another concern is that cyclone Mocha would make heavy landfall in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf where many refugee camps for the Rohingyas are located. Some of these refugee camps are likely to be flooded as predicted by the forecasters.According to estimates by the Background the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) that has been operational in Bangladesh under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT), nearly 60,000 people in 20 upazilas under four districts have been at high risk by the cyclone Mocha. There are also nearly 8 lakh mud-built houses which are likely to be damaged.The government has already moved over 1.2 million people from different places to the cyclone shelter centers. But there were reports of inadequate water and food supplies in these centers suggesting lapses and loopholes in preparedness for the great disaster. We urge the authorities concerned to send foodstuffs, life-saving medicines and other essential products to the shelter centers on an emergency basis in the aftermath of the cyclone Mocha.