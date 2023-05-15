

Russia-Ukraine conflict and possibility of third world war



However, Ukraine has not implemented any of the terms of the agreement. On the other hand, Ukraine's push to join the Western military alliance NATO poses a threat to Russia's security. At one point, the war started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a counter-attack. Analysts say this is the most devastating conflict in the world since World War II. This has destroyed the peace and stability of not only Europe but the whole world. Europe has the biggest refugee crisis of the 21st century, triggering a humanitarian disaster, a figure has emerged. In addition to the wave of political unrest, this war has caused inflation, rising commodity prices, food and energy shortages, etc. around the world. The United States has issued strict sanctions against Russia, which caused a huge collapse in the value of the rubble, and other countries, including the Western world, began to withdraw their business from Russia one by one.



Despite all this, it is a matter of concern that even though Russia has already marked the anniversary of the Ukraine war, there is no sign of its ending soon. Instead, with the help of the West, Ukraine is trying hard to face Russia, which is pushing this war towards the third world war. Recently, when Finland joined NATO, the situation has started to become direr. It should be noted here that many countries of the world including NATO and the European Union are slowly getting involved in this war. Vladimir Putin has the support of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Belarus, which were once part of the Soviet Union. In addition, China, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Iran in the Middle East are supported by Moscow. On the other hand, Ukraine is getting full support from NATO countries and the West. Although Kiev is not as strong as nuclear-powered Russia, the country is getting excited to continue the war with its Western allies. It has also received assurances of high-quality tank support from Germany.

Moreover, Ukraine's friend Poland has recently expressed its willingness to stand by with MiG-29 fighter jets, which is undoubtedly pushing the world towards World War III. In this regard, the important thing is that the South Asian countries India and Pakistan have been neutral in this war since the beginning. Around this terrible war, it is as if each country has entered into a competition to achieve their own interests in different ways. Iran is the most vocal supporter of Russia in the war in Ukraine. Serbia, a European country, is very close to Russia. Also, Belarus has been a close ally of the Kremlin since its inception, and Russia is building a nuclear weapons storage facility in Belarus, which is worrisome. In addition, the Belarusian government has already allowed Russia to use its land borders to attack Ukraine. In the meantime, Russia and China have grown closer, much to the West's dismay. Meanwhile, China has become Moscow's major trading partner with responsibility for the security of Russia's oil and gas supply system. In addition, the US State Department has revealed in an intelligence report that China is preparing to provide arms support to Russia.



Moreover, Russia has recently withdrawn from the New Start nuclear agreement signed with the United States in 2010. Through this, Russia is giving the message of more nuclear weapons production and use. In this case, the question is, is the world moving towards another world war? In this situation, the world is standing between the third world war or peace talks. Meanwhile, through the intervention of China, one of the superpowers of Asia, the fact that the two rival countries of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Iran, are united will increase Beijing's influence in the region. China once again proved itself to the world as one of the emerging superpowers through the events of international dispute settlement mediated by China.



On the other hand, the superpower USA is inciting to keep the war going. China proposed a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine with Russia, but the US Secretary of State rejected the peace proposal. Recently, however, French President, during his visit to Beijing, urged China to make a peace proposal to end the ongoing war and to oblige China's close ally Russia. However, analysts believe that even if the Western world rejects China's peace proposal, the only solution to this crisis will be if Ukrainian President Zelensky, the European Union and Russia seek it. Otherwise, the world will go to the brink of destruction. Above all, I want to say that this crisis should be resolved through peace talks between the two sides. Let peace return to the world, let the conflict stop.



The writer is a student, Public Administration, Comilla University



