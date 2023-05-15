

Instead of pulling people out of the river, stop falling them in the river



First, I think about the income inequality. The measure of income inequality that economists often rely on is Gini Coefficient (GC). It measures the extent to which the distribution of income or, in some cases, consumption expenditure among individuals or households within an economy deviates from a perfectly equal distribution. A GC of zero would mean a perfectly egalitarian economy, while a GC of one means that one person literally gets all the income generated. This means a perfect inequality. No country experiences either extreme.



According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS 2022), the country's inequality as measured by the Gini coefficient reached 0.57 in 2022, up from 0.46 in 2010, on a scale of 0 to 1. The World Economic Forum reports show that the countries with expanding disparities show no sign of abatement. The government has acknowledged the issue of growing income inequality in its 8th Five-Year Plan (2020).

Second, I think about the sustainable development goal (SDG). A research published in the Social Science Research Network in April 2023 suggests that Bangladesh's overall sustainable development goal (SDG) score has improved from 59.37 in 2016 to 64.22 in 2022, placing it at 104th out of 163 nations. This performance in the East and South Asia region ranked Bangladesh 14th out of 19 countries in the region, which means that Bangladesh is behind Pakistan, India, Laos, Mongolia, and Cambodia.



On the other end, Bangladesh's Human Development Index (HDI) has been steadily increasing despite the income and wealth distribution disparities. As per economic analysis this is because of upward trend in indicators such as life expectancy, per capita Gross National Income, mean years of schooling, and expected years of schooling. In the 2020 version of the HDI report, Bangladesh ranked 133rd out of 189 countries (with a score of 0.655 out of 1), while in the recently published HDI report for 2022, it improved to a rank of 129th out of 191 countries (a score of 0.661). That placed Bangladesh ahead of several South Asian countries such as India (132), Nepal (143), Pakistan (161), and Afghanistan (180). Above statistics suggests that Bangladesh is demonstrating progress in some economic indicators but some disparity exist in other parameters.



Democracy rests on rights, values and constitution. Bangladesh has achieved those through independence in 1971. But democracy deficit can begins with resources, with who has money, wealth, influence and leverage and who does not. Also global climate change can make our planetary ecology to the brink of collapse. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said, 'sadly the people at greater risk from climate hazards are the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalised who in many cases, have been excluded from socio-economic progress.' The science indicates that to avoid worst climate change scenarios, we need to limit global warming over the century to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Current plans, however would only limit the temperature rise to 3-4 degree Celsius. If we fail to close the gap between where we are and where we need to be, then this will add extra dimensions to inequality related democracy deficit. This will lead on to disease, famine, infrastructure failure and economic crisis.



When millions of Bangladeshis struggle to find work or food sufficient for them to sustain, climate change and natural disaster can make the situation more worsen. This instigates us to think about a passage from Bible, where Jesus finishes a speech at the temple by telling his listeners 'The truth will set you free.' Money laundering, unpaid taxes, debt, inequalities, hindered growth, these are some unspeakable words need to be revisited using different fiscal instruments.

Our big challenge is not resource rather making sure that our economy is producing the 'right output mix' over the coming decade that can sustain economic growth, job and income. It is not the lack of bit or byte rather a lack of vision. There are many ways to improve life for all of us, even in the world of limited resources, if we are smart enough to imagine them and brave enough to try. A fiscal budget can be an instrument to harness this vision.



Cambridge economist Ha-Joon Chang suggests that making rich people richer don't make the rest of us richer. In fact we need to create wealth before we can share it out. It is the rich people who are going to invest and create job. The idea of trickle down economies show that in the long run poor people can become richer only by a margin but rich even become more richer. In his word 'when you give the rich a bigger slice of the pie, the slices of the others may be smaller in the short run, but poor will enjoy bigger slices in absolute term in the long run, because the pie will get bigger.' But this trickle down economy, if we leave it to the market, then its impact is meagre. Therefore, policy measure is needed so that the rich have to be made to deliver higher investment and thus higher growth and then share the fruits of such growth through a mechanism such as the welfare state. This I think started in Bangladesh, for example, introducing pension credit to old age population. But this can be expanded to health, education and housing sector as well.



Development is just like a river. It always flows through a direction that can be natural or can be engineered. Just like a river its destination can remain the same but direction can be different. Direction of a river will indicate how much soil erosion it will trigger or how many infrastructure or ecology it will destroy. Therefore the direction of green growth is important. The direction that I have indicated above is the welfare state. If we go upstream of the river and find out why a particular society or community are in crisis or lack of resources, then we would be able to stop their poverty at the downstream. Helping only at the downstream can bounce back the source problem. Hence I say stop pulling rather go to the upstream and stop falling. Our collectively inspired political will emanated from the independence in 1971 surely pave the way to a brighter future for Bangladesh.



The writer is a UK based academic, scientist and philosopher



