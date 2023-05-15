Video
Home Countryside

Litchi selling centre opened at Gurudaspur

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 14: Business centre has been opened for litchi sale in Bergangarampur and Mahmudpur villages of Nazirpur Union in  Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

The centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sraboni Roy, Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer as the chief guest.

Among others, Harunur Rashid, upazila agriculture officer, Shakhawat Hossain Mollah and Rezaul Karim, President and General Secretary respectively of litchi traders association, were present at the opening function.  

A total of 14 shops have been set up in the centre. According to government's announcement, the date of collecting litchi was May 9. Upazila agriculture officials said, Mazaffar litchi was cultivated before the time. Besides, Bombay and China- 3 species were cultivated usually.  There are 570 litchi gardens in the upazila.



