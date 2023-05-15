Video
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim three lives in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bandarban, Noakhali and Chattogram, on Saturday.

BANDARBAN: A man was killed as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on the Bandarban-Keranihat road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajjad, 28, son of Nur Hossain, hailed from Satkania Upazila in Chattogram District.

According to local sources, a speedy truck hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Sualk Forest area of the upazila in the evening when Sajjad along with his family members was returning home after visiting Bandarban Nilachal Tourist Centre riding on the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, which left Sajjad dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandarban Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A minor child was killed and another injured in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain Russell, 9, son of Jashim Uddin, a resident of Ambarnagar Village under Sonaimuri Upazila in the district.

The injured person is Md Yunus Hossain, 26.

Local sources said a power-tiller overturned and fell on some children after losing its control over the steering in Uttar Manikpur area under No. 5 Arjuntala Union of the upazila in the afternoon, which left Russell and driver of the vehicle Yunus seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Russell dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Karnaphuli Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Aminur Rahman, 32, a resident of Banshkhali Upazila in the district.
The injured person is Md Karim, cousin brother of deceased Aminur.

Locals said a covered van hit a motorcycle at around 7:30 am in Fakinirhaat Mor in Karnaphuli Upazila when Aminur Rahman along with Karim was going to Banshkhali riding by a motorcycle, which left two people injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Aminur Rahman dead.

Karnaphuli PS OC Dulal Mahmud confirmed the incident.


