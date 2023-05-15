Video
Home Countryside

Wild elephant kills farmer in Bandarban

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent


BANDARBAN, May 14: A farmer was killed after being trampled by a wild elephant in Lama Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hargaja Village under Fasiakhali Union of the upazila at around 8 pm.
The deceased was identified as Md Nurul Absar, 40, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of the village.

According to locals, a wild elephant attack the farmer when he was working in his paddy field, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Malumghat Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nurul Absar dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Shahidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


