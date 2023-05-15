Video
Home Countryside

Four drown in Patuakhali, Bhola, Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Three minor children and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Bhola and Rajshahi, in four days.

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a river in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Sudipta Mistri, 9, son of Subir Chandra Mistri, and Bristi Rani, 7, daughter of Rakhal Chandra Mistri, residents of Dakshin Amragachhia Village in the upazila. They were cousins in relation. Sudipta was a third grader at Dakshin Amragachhia Government Primary School while Bristi was a student of class one.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sudipta and Bristi went missing in the river nearby their houses at around 1 pm while they were bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the river and took to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Nilima Snigdha declared the duo dead.
   
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzaganj Police Station (PS) Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An eighteen-month-old minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Omar Faruque, son of Md Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 6 Fulbagicha area under Lalmohan Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Omar Faruque fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family      members.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A madrasa student drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Binamahi, 16, son of Milon Ali of Amodpur Village under Bajubagha Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Bagha Dakhil Madrasa.

According to the local sources, Mohammad Binamahi along with his cousin brother went to a pond in Nichintapur Village at noon to learn how to swim. At one stage, Binamahi went missing in the pond.

 Locals rescued him and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Karim said no complaint is received from the deceased's family in this regard.


