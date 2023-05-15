Video
Cyclone Mocha: Sonagazi people reluctant to go to shelter centres

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

FENI, May 14: In fear of looting of their household belongings people in Sonagazi Upazila of the district are reluctant to go to shelter centres.
 
The impact of Cyclone Mocha started triggered drifting rainfall in the coastal upazila after Friday evening. Rainfalls were recorded in different areas on Saturday noon. Great Danger Signal No. 8 was hoisted.

To avert bigger damages, the local administration has undertaken necessary preparation. Mike-based awareness publicity is being made in localities. Coast-dwellers are being evacuated to shelter centres. But despite risk, they are reluctant to leave their houses for shelter centres; shelter centres are remaining empty.

A Char Khondakar dweller of Sonagazi  Niranjan Jaldas said, "I saw many cyclones before, but I didn't get so scared. If I leave away house for shelter centre, all of my belongings will get looted."
Another dweller Harmohan Jaldas said, "We can't go to shelter centre leaving our boats, nets, and lakh of Taka resources."

A woman dweller Fulbi Jaldas said, "There is no living environment for women there. It is better to stay at home. Until water submerges, we will stay here."

Fire Services Team Leader-Sonagazi Mafizur Rahman said, "In three groups, we are working to make people aware. A total of 27 members are working in fields. We will continue working for rescue and primary treatment."

Sonagazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamrul Hasan said, already shelter centres in four risky unions of the upazila have been inspected; a total of 43 centres are ready, with 2,000 CPP volunteers. Along with them, Fire Services and Scout members are ready.

Fishers and labourers in coastal areas said, they are used to stay fighting with wind and natural disasters.  If their living houses and belongings are safeguarded by the administration, they will be shelter-oriented.


