Coastal people demand safe food







On this occasion, research institute Barcik, Shyamnagar Upazila Public Organization Coordinating Committee, Sundarban Student Solidarity Team, and CDO Youth Team jointly organized a press conference at ShyamnagarUpazila Press Club on Tuesday.



Sheikh Sirajul Islam, president of the Coordinating Committee, arranged the initiative.

Effective implementation of the 'Safe Food Act-2013' was demanded in these postcards. Organisers also demanded strengthening administrative and legal activities to prevent food adulteration at all levels of marketing including upazila and district cities. A strong campaign was also demanded for general public aware.



GM Akbar Kabir, president of Shyamnagar Upazila Press Club, and Delwara Begum, member of Shyamnagar Sadar Union, spoke in solidarity with the safe food demand. SATKHIRA, May 14: Coastal people of Shyamnagar Upazila in the district have sent 1,000 postcards to Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder for ensuring safe food for all living beings.On this occasion, research institute Barcik, Shyamnagar Upazila Public Organization Coordinating Committee, Sundarban Student Solidarity Team, and CDO Youth Team jointly organized a press conference at ShyamnagarUpazila Press Club on Tuesday.Sheikh Sirajul Islam, president of the Coordinating Committee, arranged the initiative.Effective implementation of the 'Safe Food Act-2013' was demanded in these postcards. Organisers also demanded strengthening administrative and legal activities to prevent food adulteration at all levels of marketing including upazila and district cities. A strong campaign was also demanded for general public aware.GM Akbar Kabir, president of Shyamnagar Upazila Press Club, and Delwara Begum, member of Shyamnagar Sadar Union, spoke in solidarity with the safe food demand.