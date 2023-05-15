PSTU workshop on education held







The day-long workshop was opened by PSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun, held in a virtual classroom of the university's Central Library.



It was presided over by Director of PSTU's Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Mir Khaled Iqbal Chowdhury.

VC Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun said, "We need to increase interest in learning; communications and exchanges of information between students and teachers should be increased; we need to utilise our resources properly and organize every task accordingly."



Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) Md Abdur Razzaq was the resource person at the workshop.



All teachers of the ICE Department took part in the workshop organized by IQAC.

