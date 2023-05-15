11 people found dead in 10 districts







BARISHAL: River police recovered the body of a man from the Kirtankhola River in the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Kalachad Kumar Das, 50, a resident of Basinda area under Ward No. 8 in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal Sadar River Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Jalil said locals saw the body was floating in the river in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



Later on, the body was sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from a mess in Mashuriapara area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 27, son of Nur Mohammad, hailed from Dina Village under Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram District. He joined Ishwardi RFL Group as a sales representative three days back.



According to police sources, Sabbir went to sleep in his room on Friday night as usual. On Saturday morning, colleagues called him but he did not respond. They, later, informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene at around 11:30 am and recovered the body of Sabbir.



Later on, the body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police initially suspect that he might have died of heart attack.



Ishwardi PS OC Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Karim Talukdar, 68, a resident of Bhashandal Village in the upazila.



Police sources said local people spotted the body of the man hanging from a branch of a tree near his house in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Morrelganj PS OC Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Swapnil Sarker Ricky, 15, son of Milton Sarker, a resident of Botbari Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Douglas Memorial High School.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the boy hanging from a branch of a tree near his house on Saturday morning and informed police station.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Milton Sarker, father of the deceased, said Swapnil was addicted to PUBG game on mobile phone and he used to play the game on his mobile every evening.



Kotalipara PS OC Zillur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and a case has been filed with the PS in this regard.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Bagha Upazila of the district recently.



Police recovered the body of a man from Chak Ahmadpur Village of the upazila on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Azizul alam Antul, 57, son of late Yaqub Pramanik, a resident of the village.



Police also detained the younger son of the deceased Sony Hosen for interrogation in this connection.



Azizul was sentenced to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife Parul Begum with a sharp weapon in 1998. He was released from jail during the coronavirus pandemic under the special management of the government.



He returned his home two years back. Due to the psychological disorder, two sons of the deceased kept him in the house. One month back, he went out of the house breaking the window, and had been missing since then.



On Friday morning, locals found the body of Azizul and informed the police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks.



Elder son of the deceased Faruk Hosen as plaintiff filed an unnatural death case with Bagha PS in this regard.



Bagha PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of a fisherman from the Padma River in the upazila recently.



The deceased was identified as Nepal Biswas, 20, son of Uday Biswas of Gonashi Village under Tala Upazila in Satkhira District.



Police sources said Nepal came to the Padma River in Bagha about a month back to catch fish. On May 4, he went missing from Pakuria Union in the upazila.



Later on, locals spotted his body floating in the river in Kishorepur area on May 6 and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Bagha PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



MADARIPUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from the Arial Khan River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Monaem Hossain Shuvro, 17, hailed from Natore. He was a second year student at Institute of Health Technology (IHT) in Madaripur Town.



Noor Mohammad Shikdar, inspector of Madaripur Fire Service, said the boy went missing while taking bath in the Arial Khan River in Kulpadbi area on Thursday afternoon. Being informed, fire service personnel started rescue operation. The boy could not be found despite the search till 8 pm on Thursday.



Later on, locals spotted Moaem's body floating in the river on Friday morning and informed the fire service.



Madaripur Sadar Model PS OC Manowar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



CHATTOGRAM: The throat-slit body of a housewife was recovered in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Saima Akter, 20, wife of Didarul Alam, a resident of Hasnabad Village of the upazila.



According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman lying on the bank of a pond near her house at around 11 pm and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sitakunda PS OC Tofail Ahmed said the woman may have been killed over family dispute.



Three people were detained for questioning in this regard.



However, the husband of the deceased was not at home at that time, the OC added.



TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from beside a mosque in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn wrapped in a carton beside a mosque in Singuria Bus Stand area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Ghatail PS OC Mohammad Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident.



SYLHET: The body of a newborn baby was recovered from the side of the road in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The body was found on the side of the road in Kanishail Village under Dhakadakshin Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



Police said locals spotted the body of the baby on the side of the Kanishail road and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Golapganj Model PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have started an investigation to find out the identity of the newborn baby.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a man from a char area in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district recently.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body in Boiragir Char Balur Ghat area in the Padma River in the upazila recently and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident.

