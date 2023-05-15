Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 May, 2023, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'We all missed democracy,' Erdogan rival says after voting

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

ANKARA, May 14: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger pledged Sunday to restore democracy, after casting his ballot in the country's most important election of modern times.

"We all missed democracy," secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu told reporters in Turkey's capital Ankara. "You will see, God willing, spring will come to this country."

Polling suggests that Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant, has a chance of ending the more than two-decade rule of Erdogan's conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Kilicdaroglu leads the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) and heads a disparate six-party opposition alliance, which spans Turkey's cultural and religious divides and was forged with the sole aim of ousting Erdogan.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar port city, sparing major refugee camps
Gaza truce holds as Palestinians, Israelis count deadly cost
Thai polls close with army-backed PM tipped for defeat
'We all missed democracy,' Erdogan rival says after voting
Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens
Campaigning in Turkey's pivotal polls nearing end
'We're at your side,' Italian president tells Zelensky in Rome before Ukraine leader meets pope


Latest News
Five get life term for killing woman after rape in Manikganj
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj
CU admission test begins May 16
Two vessels dock at Mongla Port after Cyclone
Bangladesh Bank asks financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs
Election-time govt can include opposition MPs in Parliament: PM
BCL man killed in Jashore road accident
Eighteen dengue patients hospitalised
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
High speed of wind, surges in St Martin
Cyclone Mocha completes landfall
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Cyclone Mocha: 10,000 houses damaged in Cox's Bazar
SSC exams of all boards for May 15 postponed for Mocha
Mocha heading towards Myanmar, Bangladesh's risk has decreased: BMD
Cyclone Mocha lashes St Martin
Monday's SSC exams of all boards postponed
Importance of Indian Ocean Conference for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft