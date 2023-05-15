Tigers posted healthy total after captain's knock of Tamim

Bangladesh posted 274 runs on the board on Sunday in the 3rd and the last match of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland ridding on the bat of skipper Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das.





Ireland won the toss at the County Ground in Chelmsford and invited Bangladesh to bat first.







The guest with couple of debutant bring change in opening brace as Tamim decided to pair with debutant Rony Talukdar, who replaced injured Shakib Al Hasan in the playing eleven.





Left arm speedster Mrittunjoy Chowdhury was awarded an ODI cap who replaced left arm orthodox Taijul Islam. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman replaced alike Shoriful Islam in the playing squad on Sunday.







Rony, 32, however, failed to colour his ODI debut and got out on four off 14 deliveries. Tamim then paired with Shanto for 59-run 2nd wicket's partnership as Shanto departed on 35 off 32 with seven boundaries.





Liton demoted to 4, scored as many runs as Shanto from 39 balls. He had hit three fours and a six. The man in form Tawhid Hridoy was out of luck this time and got out on 13 runs, which is the lowest among his five ODI innings.







Mushfiqur Rahim came in after Hridoy's dismissal and join with Tamim. But the partnership between the two most experienced campaigners in the existing Bangladesh playing, couldn't stay long together as Tamim returned to the dugout scoring 69 off 82.







The southpaw hit six rope kissing shots, who was dropped at slip when he was batting on one.





Mushi and Miraz kept Bangladesh on the right track till their departure but Bangladesh failed to reach 300-run milestone as the batting line-up destroyed after departure of the last two recognized batters. Mushfique missed a fifty for five runs while Miraz got out on 37 runs.





Last four Bangladesh batters added 10 runs together as the visitors were bowled out for 274 runs from 48.5 overs.





Speedster Mark Adair hauled four wickets for 40 runs while George Dockrell and Andy McBrine shared two wickets each. Besides, Craig Young took one for 53 runs.





Ireland were on 21 for one from six overs till filing the report.