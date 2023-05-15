Video
Monday, 15 May, 2023
Sports

Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women

Bangladesh in both youth and junior finals

Published : Monday, 15 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh in both youth and junior finals

Bangladesh and India both neighbours stormed into the finals of both the Youth and Junior sections of the Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women winning the previous matches on Sunday at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

Now, the two challengers will lock horns today in the remaining group match.

Bangladesh reached the final as India paved the way for the hosts to continue their winning streak on the second day of the meet on Sunday.
Hosts Bangladesh beat Nepal 50-04 in the Under-17 section in the first match of the day.

Bangladesh Under-19 Women also continued their winning streak with a dominating 23-09 win against Nepal.

However, in the other two matches of the day of Youth and Junior Section India trounced the Maldives by 42-14 and 55-9 goals respectively.

The outcome of these two wins rocketed Bangladesh to the finals as both Nepal and the Maldives remained pointless with one match to spare.
 
Bangladesh and India both have six points each and will lock horns in the last group matches of both sections today.

Amjad Akhnd, the coach of the Junior team looked forward to put a good show against India today (Monday).

He added, "I fielded some new players today and observed them closely, I am satisfied with their performances, against India we have to raise our game, most of them are more experienced than my players however we are determined to fight till the end."


